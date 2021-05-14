Ventilators, ICU in one pvt hospital in Sirhind to serve patients from eight government ones, Punjab tells HC

As per understanding between the government and INDUS Hospital, the latter will not charge any money from patients referred by government doctors who require ventilator support. (Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have disposed a petition seeking directions for providing ventilators in eight civil hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib district, after a submission by the state government that a private hospital in the area — INDUS Hospital, situated at Peerjain, Chandigarh Road, Sirhind — had ICU facility and ventilators available.

The state has submitted at the high court that none of the government hospitals, Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres in Fatehgarh Sahib had ICU facility, so ventilators cannot be installed in these hospitals, health centres. The three specialist doctors (anesthesia) in Fatehgarh Sahib have already been attached to Rajindra Medical College and Hospital at Patiala which was functioning as a Level 3 facility for patients for better utilization of resources for public at large.

It was also submitted by the Punjab Government that in Fatehgarh Sahib there was one private hospital, located near the District Hospital Fatehgarh Sahib named — INDUS Hospital — where ICU facility with technical staff is available and in this hospital there are already two ventilators available for patients.

Also, as per understanding between the government and INDUS Hospital, the latter will not charge any money from patients referred by government doctors who require ventilator support.

The bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh, thus, while disposing the petition, made it clear that in case the condition of patient is serious and he/she requires to be put on ventilator immediately, the concerned doctor shall ensure that the patient is admitted to INDUS Hospital/Rajindera Medical College and Hospital forthwith.

The authority shall not insist on too many formalities which can be completed later on as well, the court said.