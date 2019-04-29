Venkaiah Naidu: Happy about PU’s NIRF ranking but why not first rank?

“I WOULD have been happier if the rankings had been higher,” said Vice-President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University, Venkaiah Naidu, on Sunday. Naidu was speaking at the 68th Annual Convocation of Panjab University. “Panjab University has bagged 34th rank in NIRF rankings among all the institutes and universities in the country. I am happy to hear it but I would have been happier if the rankings had have been higher.”

PU ranked 34th among all institutes and universities in the country and 21 among all the universities of the country in National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released on April 8 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Naidu requested the students and university to focus more on academics and upgrade the education system. He said, “I request all of you and student community to focus more on academics and make this university a centre of excellence.”

“I am happy that PU has bagged 21st position among all the universities of the country, but why 21, why not first rank?” asked Naidu.

“Vice-Chancellor cannot do anything alone or deans cannot do it alone. You all have to work together and think why not first rank? That should be the attitude of all of you,” Naidu said, hoping “when I come next time on convocation I will hear some good news in this regard”.

Commending the pharmacy department of PU for its second rank among all the pharmacy institutes in the country, Naidu said, “It is quiet heartening that pharmacy department of PU has been ranked number second in the country. I congratulate the Vice-Chancellor of PU and pharmacy department.” He said India once was known as ‘Vishwa Guru’. “India once upon a time was known as Vishwa Guru (Teacher of the World). Students across the globe used to come to India and study here in the universities like Nalanda. This is not what I am saying, this is what history says,” he said and urged the students to identify their talent and upgrade the skills and aim at making India Vishwa Guru once again.

Naidu said that for building quality institution, “we need to have institutions which are continuously nourished by five important streams and these streams are inquisitiveness, innovativeness, inspirational institution, integrational atmosphere and institution must have internalised value system. Urging PU Senate and Syndicate to focus more on upgrading the university rather than indulging in controversies, Naidu said, “Often I hear about controversies of Senate or Syndicate of PU. The Senate and Syndicate should focus more on upgrading the university and making this centre of excellence.”

Hailing the work of the ISRO chairman, Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan, who was conferred with ‘Panjab University Gyan Rattan Award’ for his outstanding work in space technology, Naidu said, “His achievements in space technology show how there are virtually no limits to our achievements if only we can set our sights clearly on our mission and work diligently by acquiring and using knowledge for the good of humanity.” see also page 3