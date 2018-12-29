Vendors stage candlelight protest against MC move to make Sector 17 no-vending zone

OVER 300 street vendors who carry out vending in Sector 17 staged a candlelight protest Friday against the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s decision of making Sector 17 a “no vending zone”. These vendors have been given time till January 5 to vacate the plaza by the MC.

Shailender Kumar Pandey, who sells general items at the plaza, said that it is only because of street vendors that has brought life back to the ‘dead plaza’. “People had stopped coming to Sector 17. It is only because of we people that the sheen is back in Sector 17. Moreover, we have been selling items for a long time here. Why are the authorities trying to snatch our earning? It is unjust,” he said.

The vendor added, “No VIP stays here. There is no residential area. Then why is the MC trying to remove us from here when we aren’t troubling anyone? If the corporation doesn’t listen to us, we will meet the BJP leaders. Even then if we are not heard, we will gherao the MC.”

On the other hand, shopkeepers of Sector 17 have been staging protest against the street vendors in their sector alleging that the plaza has lost the original sheen because of them.

The shopkeepers stated that vendors have occupied pavements in front of shops, making it difficult for the public to go for shopping inside showrooms and the plaza has been converted into a “phadi market”. Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, a local trader, stated that the original character of the plaza is lost because of the street vendors.

“Their protest is not justified. This is not the Sector 17 which was a few years ago. People would come for a walk in the Plaza and now it is more of a rehri-phadi market because of them. They must be removed immediately,” Panchhi said.