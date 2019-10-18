Vendors of Sector 17 to be relocated to Sector 15: Chandigarh MC

Vendors of Sector 17 will now be relocated to Sector 15, as decided by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

A senior official of the civic body said, “We have identified different areas and all of these vendors can be relocated in Sector 15. There are 1,100 sites available in Sector 15.”

In Sector 22, only 107 registered vendors are allowed. However, official records there are 559 vendors there at present.

“They can be adjusted in Sector 15 and Sector 23 we all. It will all be done soon,” the official added.

While traders of Sector 17 are elated over the orders of the High Court, vendors say that they will stage a protest if they are removed.

Anil Vohra, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal said, “We are really thankful to the court as it has asked the authorities to remove the vendors. The sheen of Sector 17 was lost because of these vendors.”

Ram Milan Gaur, president of the Street Vendors Association of Chandigarh said, “We will decide the exact time and place where we will protest. We will also decide the next course of action.”