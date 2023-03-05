65.68% vehicles seized in past 4 years were two-wheelers: RTI

At least 65.68 per cent (26,237) of the total number of vehicles (39,946) impounded by the Chandigarh traffic police for road rule violation in the last four years were two-wheelers, an RTI reply filed by a city resident has shown.

According to the RTI reply, on the list of impounded vehicles, four wheelers ranked second, at 28.79 per cent (11,501), followed by 6.09 per cent (2,433) auto-rickshaws/three-wheelers. The RTI reply also showed that the share of two-wheelers in the impounded vehicles had been gradually increasing year-on-year.

The RTI reply covered the number of vehicles seized between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2022.

As per details, at least 7,387 two-wheelers — which works out to 47 per cent of the total impounded vehicles — were seized in 2019; 13,175 two-wheelers — which works out to 78 per cent of the impounded vehicles — were seized in 2020; 2,432 two-wheelers — which works out to 81 per cent of the total impounded vehicles — seized in 2021; and 3,018 two-wheelers — which works out 68 per cent of the impounded vehicles — were seized in 2022.

Sources claimed that in the year 2020, the maximum number of two-wheelers impounded by the police were for violating lockdown rules in Chandigarh.

The RTI reply further showed that the Chandigarh traffic police earned around Rs 10.18 crore (Rs 10,18,07,200) against more than 6.02 lakh (6,02,545) traffic challans that it had issued in 2022.

In comparison, the traffic police had earned a little more than Rs 5.81 crore (Rs 5,81,51,850) against more than 2.69 lakh (2,69,855) challans issued in 2019. Further, the RTI reply showed that the traffic police had raked in Rs 8.77 crore (Rs 8,77,04,130) as fines through 1.76 lakh (1,76,619) traffic challans in 2020, and Rs 12.51 crore (Rs 12,51,78,578) was collected as fine via 2.32 lakh (2,32,319) traffic challans issues in 2021.

Contacted, a traffic police officer attributed the surge in the number of challans of late to at least 447 CCTV cameras that had been installed in the city and were being monitored through Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), which started functioning under the Smart City Project in March last year.

Chandigarh Sector 27 resident RK Garg, who had filed the RTI in this regard, said, “Though the number of challans have increased, the overall realisation of fines have reduced. It suggests that challans being issued through ICCC are of lenient nature. Traffic violations, which involve heavy fines — like drink driving — cannot be detected through CCTV cameras.”