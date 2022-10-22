scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Vehicles for scriptures exempted from taxes

The state government has decided to exempt these vehicles from the tax which is likely to cause a financial implication/relief of about Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore to the Government (Twitter)

Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to exempt especially designed vehicles for carrying the religious scriptures of different religions in the state from Motor Vehicle Taxes (MVT).

A spokesperson said there are around 25,000 such vehicles in the state which are being used for carrying religious scriptures for religious ceremonies or religious events. The MVT under section 13 (3) of Punjab Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1924 of such vehicle is around Rs 10,000 per annum. However the state government has decided to exempt these vehicles from the tax which is likely to cause a financial implication/relief of about Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore to the Government.

