Vehicle theft: 3 held, seven cars recovered from Bihar

CRIME BRANCH arrested three vehicle lifters and recovered seven cars from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The accused, identified as Akshay (28), Jaipal (23), and Rahul (27), were arrested from Sonipat. They are in police custody for nine days. Akshay, the mastermind, used coded chips to steal the vehicles.

The recovered vehicles include five Brezza cars, one Celerio car and one Ciaz car. Police said that at least two of the recovered vehicles were stolen from Chandigarh. The accused are being interrogated to ascertain about the other cars.

“Three vehicle lifters were arrested on the basis of human intelligence as well as technical assistance from Ganaur, Sonipat, in Haryana on July 6. The vehicle used in the crime with a fake number plate was taken into police custody. The stolen vehicles were recovered from different areas of Bihar,” DSP (Crime) Rajnish said.

Police sources said three vehicles were recovered from the parking of the Railway Station, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, three from near Muzaffarpur bus stand and one in possession of the accused in Sonipat.

One of the accused, Akshay, has previously been arrested in more than 16 cases of vehicle theft in different states.