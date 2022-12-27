Vehicle attached with AIG (prisons) challaned 4 times in a month; no fine paid yet

AN OFFICIAL vehicle attached with the Additional Inspector General (prisons), Palika Arora, has been slapped with at least four challans in the last one month, records of Chandigarh Police’s traffic wing showed.

Two of the challans issued were for speeding while the remaining were jumping red lights, the records showed.

Interestingly, none of the four challans — all of which were issued to the concerned Prisons Department & Correctional Administration, Model Jail, Sector 52 — had been disposed of till date.

Sources said that on all the dates the violations were caught and challans issued, AIG (prisons) Palika Arora was not present inside the vehicle.

As per details, all the violations were caught on CCTV cameras installed under the Intelligent Traffic Control System (ITCC). The white color vehicle attached to Palika Arora was caught violating the traffic signals and running at high speed at Sector 9/10 light point on Jan Marg and at another light point on Vikas Marg. Sources said that the first two challans were issued on November 30, with the subsequent challans being issued on December 14.

Contacted, AIG (Prisons) Arora, said, “I have to check about the status of cahllans. The person who drives/was driving the vehicle, is bound to pay the fines. I am not aware of any challans having been issued.”

A traffic police officer, however, said, “The first offence of speeding invites a fine of Rs 1,000. But in this case, as the prisons department did not pay the first challan, a Rs 2,000 fine was slapped against the driver a second time. In the issued challan slips to the Prisons Department, the images of the car and driver, Gurjit Singh, were shared with the UT Prisons Department. The fine for the offences of red light jumping and speeding is Rs 2,000 and also the suspension of the driving license for at least three months.”