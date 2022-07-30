VC-Punjab health minister controversy: AAP leaders intruding on govt officials’ prerogatives a routine affair

The incident involving Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) V-C, Dr Raj Bahadur and Health Minister, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, is not an isolated case of an elected public representative stepping on the toes of a government functionary.

On Friday, state health minister Jouramajra had forced Dr Raj Bahadur to lie down on a damaged mattress in front of staff and patients at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, during an inspection, with a video of the incident later going viral not only bringing the AAP government under fire but also overshadowing Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s personally supervised government drive to take possession of 2828 acres of illegally encroached prime land worth Rs 350 crore in Majri block of Mohali from 15 influential encroachers, including sons of newly elected MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann and former Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar. Mann especially had gone to the spot along with rural development and panchayats minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, to take possession of the land, but his visit was overshadowed by his health minister’s doings in Faridkot.

Dr Raj Bahadur, later on Friday night had submitted his resignation as the V-C to the Chief Minister’s office, citing ‘humiliation’ at the hands of the health minister.

As the AAP government firefights, the incident, many said, was reminiscent of other such events that have taken place ever since the new government was sworn to power in the state.

Earlier this month, AAP MLA from Jalandhar West, Sheetal Angural, had invited the ire of officials when he went to the district administrative office in Jalandhar and tried to pull up staff and officials while live vlogging the same on his Facebook page.

On his FB page, the MLA levelled allegations of corruption against ADC (G) Major Amit Sareen, a woman superintendent and staff of the secretary RTA. The officials, however, opposed the allegations calling it “harassment on duty.” Later the staff and PCS officers went on strike against the MLA, who in turn was forced to apologise for them to return to work.

On July 13 again, AAP MLA from Ludhiana South, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina had rebuked ADCP on duty for conducting a search in her constituency. In a video, that went viral on the social media, Chinna was heard questioning the lady officer for not taking her permission before conducting a search in her area.

Even before this on March 16, AAP MLA from Jalandhar Central, Raman Arora, had allegedly insulted teachers at a government school at Chugitti.

Later, Rajan Angural, brother of AAP Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, had called a JE of O&M department and a sewer supervisor to his place and allegedly insulted them. The civic body employees had later gone on a strike in protest.

The Rajan Angural incident took place despite a stern warning by Bhagwant Mann, who was the CM designate then, asking his party leaders to avoid taking on government officials in public and to refrain from issuing directions to public servants before the government officially took charge.

Mann’s warning had come after Shutrana MLA Kulwant Singh Bazigar went for a surprise inspection at a hospital in his constituency and publicly pulled up employees. The video of the incident went viral. In the video, Bazigar was seen reprimanding the employees saying: “Change your behaviour or you will be transferred to Pathankot, near the Pakistan border.”

In yet another case, Harjot Bains, who is now a minister, issued a series of orders on March 14, before Mann took oath as CM, and posted about it on social media.

The orders were to the departments to ensure that no illegal mining takes place in Anandpur Sahib and no MGNREGA worker is forced to work in the house or farm of any politician.

His orders also asked the panchayats in his Assembly constituency to accept quotations for some development work and waived toll tax for devotees arriving in his district to pay obeisance at a gurdwara.