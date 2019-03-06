VC leaves interactive session without listening to grievances, students fume

Scholars at Panjab University were dejected, when Vice-Chancellor of PU, Professor Raj Kumar, left an interactive session, held on Tuesday, before listening to their queries.

The VC addressed PhD scholars at Law Auditorium of the university Many students, who were looking forward to air their grievances during the session, had to return disappointed as the VC left soon after addressing the students. Ravinder Kaur, a research scholar, said, “VC called for an interactive session with PhD scholars. He spoke for an hour without giving students a chance to speak. When the students starting putting forward their queries, he left the session.”

“The session was wrapped up 10 minutes after VC left, which means that during this one and half hours-long interaction, students only got 10 minutes to speak. That too, after the VC left. This is not an interactive session at all, “Ravinder said, Prabhpreet Singh, a PhD scholar, said an interactive session was two-way communication but the Vice-Chancellor left without listening to even a single student.

Earlier, the VC spoke about initiatives taken by his administration to tackle problems faced by research scholars. The VC said, “The strength of Panjab University are scholars and we will channelise your ideas and thoughts. Within 3-4 months you will see changes in research system of the university.” “The students who are not getting any scholarships are my first priority. I urge scholars to come up with requests and suggestions so that we can facilitate smooth functioning of system.” he added.

Sandeep, a research scholar, was also angry at not being heard. “The VC left without listening to us, which is not democratic. VC also told us that the research area will be decided by the university. However, I feel it should be up to the scholars to choose their area of research.”

Dean University Instructions and DSW, along with chief of security for university, were also present at the session. These members listened to some queries put forth by the scholars after the VC left. However, the session was wrapped up within minutes. The students were told that the VC received an urgent call, which is why he had to leave the session. The Dean, Research, informed the scholars that they could send their queries to the e-mail address; deanresearch@pu.ac.in