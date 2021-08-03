VB sleuths raid ex-DGP Saini’s house after fresh graft FIR, fail to nab him

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) sleuths conducted a late night raid at the Chandigarh house of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Monday. Saini, who resides at the Sector 20-D house where the VB team arrived, was not present inside the premises.

Fresh trouble for Saini began Monday morning after VB booked him and six others in a corruption case at its Mohali Phase-1 police station.

Apart from Saini, the VB named Nimrat Deep Singh, an executive engineer with Public Works Department (Buildings and Construction), Surinderjit Singh, Ajay Kaushal, Parduman Singh, Paramjit Singh and Amit Singla in the FIR.

In addition to offences under Prevention of Corruption Act (2018 amendment), Saini and others were also booked under Section 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

As per the VB FIR, during the “check period” between April 1, 2004 to December 10, 2020, Nimrat Deep and his family members were found to have as many as 35 movable and immovable properties, including house number 3048 in Sector 20-D where Saini is residing.

The FIR added that Nimrat Deep’s father, Surinderjit Singh Jaspal, rented out first floor of the house to Saini at Rs 2.5 lakh as per a rent agreement dated October 15, 2018 which was valid for eleven months.

As per the rent agreement, the FIR noted, total rent for 11 months worked out to be 27.5 lakh, “ but even before the rent agreement came into affect”, Saini paid Rs “40 lakh as security and paid an advance rent of Rs 5 lakh for two months, totalling Rs 45 lakh which was more than the 11 month rent as per the agreement”.

Besides this, between August 2018 and August 2020, Sumedh Singh Saini deposited Rs 6.4 crore in the bank account of Surindejit Singh Jaspal through various transactions “which was not as per the terms and conditions in the rent deed”.

“By September 27, 2019, an amount of Rs 2 crore was deposited in the bank account of house owner from the bank account of tenant,” read the FIR, adding that to “justify the financial transaction, Nimrat Deep Singh and his father entered into an agreement on October 2, 2019 with Saini after deliberations.”

The FIR noted that the said agreement was “unregistered” and there was “no witness account”.

It added that the agreement only had signatures of the seller and the buyer. The FIR further said that the rent agreement affected earlier was registered on e-stamp paper and was endorsed by two witnesses.

“It clearly shows that Nimrat Deep Singh Singh, his father Surinderjit Singh Jaspal and so called tenant/buyer Sumedh Singh Saini connived with other to enter into agreement dated October 2, 2019 in back date in a fraudulent manner to justify the stay of Saini,” read the FIR.

Saini was not available for comment.

Earlier on September 17 last year, Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS) Estates Pvt Ltd, Nimrat Deep Singh and Surinderjit Singh Jaspal at flying squad -I Punjab at Mohali under various sections including Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine as any document which is believed to be forged), 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC and sections of Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly getting agriculture land including area lying in natural choe certified as regular residential colony.

On July 16, a Mohali court had ordered to provisionally attach House number 3048 in sector 20-D with directions that “tenant” Saini who was residing there would deposit Rs 2.5 lakh per month rent in government treasury.

The September 2020 VB FIR had noted that three notices were issued to Nimrat Deep and his father during investigation and in “first two notices they replied that they could not contact the tenant who was away to Delhi”.

The FIR had further noted that after being given another chance, the owners presented a photocopy of a letter by Saini dated July 16 in which the tenant among other things wrote: “Perhaps we can examine cancelling our agreement to buy/sell the house, and I can shift to alternate premises…”