Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
VB measures ex-minister Arora’s Hoshiarpur house

According to the 1987 deed, these plots could only be used for industrial purposes. But the Gulmohar Real Estate Company had started the work of building a township on it.

VB sources said that two important documents have been removed from the file that was prepared and approved for the township (Gulmohar Township) and other documents have been placed in them. (Representational/File)

A Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) team Wednesday measured the palatial house of former Congress minister Sundar Sham Arora located on Una road in Hoshiarpur. Arora was caught by the VB for trying to bribe it with Rs 50 lakh. Also, a case of industrial plot scam was filed against him.

Sources in the VB said that every bit of the house — from the floor to the ceiling in the kitchen to the bathroom and bedroom — was measured by the team and a list of all the costly articles was prepared. Now the team will estimate the money spent on the house.

Former minister Arora, who was embroiled in an industrial plot scam and bribery case of Rs 50 lakh, had built a palatial house in Hoshiarpur after becoming a minister. The vigilance team is now linking this property with the earnings from scams and corruption. Arora is currently lodged in Ropar Jail.
The vigilance team is probing the land located in Mohali Industrial Area Phase IX, which was given to Gulmohar Real Estate Company for construction of a township during the Congress regime. In this case, even a senior VB officer’s role is being probed.

VB sources said that two important documents have been removed from the file that was prepared and approved for the township (Gulmohar Township) and other documents have been placed in them.

VB DSP, Hoshiarpur, accompanied the VB officials from Mohali during the measurement of the house.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 01:07 IST
