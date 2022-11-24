scorecardresearch
VB measures ‘commercial plot’ of ex-IPS officer Rakesh Chandra

The VB officer said the Bureau would ascertain if Chandra had enough assets, either inherited or self- earned during service to construct the property.

A team of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday took measurements of a “commercial property” of ex-Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rakesh Chandra who retired as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) with the Punjab police on November 30 last year.

‘Cop’s canopy’, as it is called, the property in Karoran village in Mohali district, located on Shivalik foothills, is listed in various tourism sites, including one which offers the entire property – four bedrooms, 6 washrooms and a maximum of 16 guests for Rs 39000 per night. A top Vigilance Bureau (VB) officer said, “A technical team of VB conducted an assessment and verification of the property on Wednesday while conducting a probe of alleged disproportionate assets case against Chandra.”

Chandra, who was basically a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer and served as Additional Director General of Police (Operations) with the additional charge of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Commando Battalions, was not available for comment, despite repeated attempts and calls to him. The VB officer said the Bureau would ascertain if Chandra had enough assets, either inherited or self- earned during service to construct the property.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:14:16 am
