Punjab: VB books promoters of real estate firm, two revenue officials for cheating people

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) booked two revenue officers and three others who had stake in real estate firm, Ambika Realcon, in connection with anomalies found in the purchase and transfer of land of farmers in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur Garibdas) area.

Those booked include Diwakar Bansal, Ritesh Sehgal, and Harsh Bhargav- all three related to the Ambika Realcon Company and Baljeet Singh, the revenue officer (Patwari) of Dhodemajra village and another revenue officer Lek Raj who is posted in the Land Acquisition branch of Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA).

The VB had received a complaint in 2019 that Diwakar Bansal, Ritesh Sehgal and Harsh Bhargav were working at Omaxe, which has a residential project in New Chandigarh, however, they had not revealed to their employers that they were also running Ambika Realcon simultaneously.

The FIR stated that the accused, in connivance with the revenue officials, purchased the land from farmers and transferred it to Omaxe, and then showed that land was purchased from farmers in the name of Ambika Company.

It was also alleged in the FIR that the accused had taken a loan from Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) by presenting fake reports and causing loss to the state exchequer.

The accused had reportedly also taken a loan against a disputed land. They also constructed flats on the land and sold it.

The VB’s FIR also said that the investigating agency will probe the role of Naib Tehsildar Tarsem Singh Mittal, an employee of PUDA and private companies, in the matter.

A case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.