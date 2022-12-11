VB arrests one more in car fitness certificate scam

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested one more absconding accused, agent Loveleen Singh Lavi, a resident of Central Town in Jalandhar, who colluded with Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Jalandhar, Naresh Kaler in the vehicle fitness certificates scam, an official spokesperson of the VB said here on Saturday.

The VB spokesperson added that they have confiscated his mobile phone and SIM card, which would be sent to data experts to gather more information about the scam.

The VB had conducted a surprise check at the office of MVI, Jalandhar, and exposed an organised corruption for issuing/receiving fitness certificates without conducting inspection of commercial and private vehicles on a large scale in connivance with private agents.

“The VB on the basis of sufficient evidence registered a case dated August 23, 2022, under section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 120-B of IPC at VB police station Jalandhar,” he said.