scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

VB arrests GMADA EO for destroying official record of plot allotment

A Vigilance spokesperson said that during the investigation, it came to light that a residential plot measuring 500 square yards within Mohali was allotted by GMADA in the name of one Sunehra Singh in 2016.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Mahesh Bansal, Estate Officer (Coordination), Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Mohali for allegedly destroying official record pertaining to allotment of plot.

The case was registered after the complaint of one Umesh Goyal, a resident of Sector 80 in Mohali.

A Vigilance spokesperson said that during the investigation, it came to light that a residential plot measuring 500 square yards within Mohali was allotted by GMADA in the name of one Sunehra Singh in 2016.

After this Sunehra Singh first made an agreement of the sale for this plot with the complainant Umesh Goyal on May 29, 2017, but before completion of the purchase-sale process, the allottee got the plot transferred in the name of Dr Praminderjit Singh and others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

Goyal filed two applications with estate officer (EO), GMADA, regarding non-transfer of the said plot to any party, but Bansal, without giving hearing to complainant of Goyal, allegedly in collusion with Praminderjit Singh and others, transferred the said plot in Parminderjit’s name and misappropriated/ destroyed the related file from the office.

Others including Sunehra Singh, a resident of Sonepat, Haryana, Parminderjeet Singh, Daljit Singh and Gurdeep Singh have also been named in the complaint.

The spokesperson added that efforts are being made to arrest rest of the accused in this case. Further investigation in this case were under progress, he said.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

A case was registered under sections 13 (1) (a) and 13(2) of prevention of corruption act and 409, 420, 120-B of the IPC at VB police station Flying Squad, Mohali.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 03:01 IST
Next Story

Help accused of stealing cash, diamond jewellery in Chandigarh’s Sector 48

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close