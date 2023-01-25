VB arrests GMADA EO for destroying official record of plot allotment

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Mahesh Bansal, Estate Officer (Coordination), Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Mohali for allegedly destroying official record pertaining to allotment of plot.

The case was registered after the complaint of one Umesh Goyal, a resident of Sector 80 in Mohali.

A Vigilance spokesperson said that during the investigation, it came to light that a residential plot measuring 500 square yards within Mohali was allotted by GMADA in the name of one Sunehra Singh in 2016.

After this Sunehra Singh first made an agreement of the sale for this plot with the complainant Umesh Goyal on May 29, 2017, but before completion of the purchase-sale process, the allottee got the plot transferred in the name of Dr Praminderjit Singh and others.

Goyal filed two applications with estate officer (EO), GMADA, regarding non-transfer of the said plot to any party, but Bansal, without giving hearing to complainant of Goyal, allegedly in collusion with Praminderjit Singh and others, transferred the said plot in Parminderjit’s name and misappropriated/ destroyed the related file from the office.

Others including Sunehra Singh, a resident of Sonepat, Haryana, Parminderjeet Singh, Daljit Singh and Gurdeep Singh have also been named in the complaint.

The spokesperson added that efforts are being made to arrest rest of the accused in this case. Further investigation in this case were under progress, he said.

A case was registered under sections 13 (1) (a) and 13(2) of prevention of corruption act and 409, 420, 120-B of the IPC at VB police station Flying Squad, Mohali.