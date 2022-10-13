VB arrests ex-Zirakpur Nagar Council executive officer in graft case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Wednesday arrested Girish Verma, executive officer (EO), earlier posted at Nagar Council, Zirakpur, in a disproportionate assets case.

Girish is now posted as EO, Bhikiwind, Amritsar. He will be produced before the competent court on Thursday.

The VB spokesperson said during investigation, the bureau found 10 different properties purchased by the EO in his own name and in the name of his wife Sangeeta Verma and son Vikas Verma. Apart from this, he had invested Rs 1.32 crore in two constuction firms in the name of his son.

The VB would also probe the role of other persons who had transferred huge amounts of money into the accounts of Girish’s family members. In addition to this, the bureau would find more undisclosed moveable/immoveable properties amassed by the accused besides his links with the higher public servants and businessmen so as to probe the investments, if any, made by the accused during his postings at various places, he added.

The spokesperson said that the VB has fixed a check period to investigate the moveable and immoveable properties of the accused from April 1 to March 31, 2021, and it had come to light that this officer had received an income of Rs 7.95 crore from all known sources of his income and spent Rs 15,11,15,448 during this period. It was found that he spent more than Rs 7,15,39,352 which is 89.90 per cent of its income and accumulated wealth through corruption. On the basis of this probe, the VB has registered a case under sections 13 (1) (b), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, SAS Nagar.

Giving the details of named/benami properties purchased by the suspect, the VB spokesperson said that the accused owned a showroom in Sector 14, Urban Estate, Panchkula; and House No. 432, Sector 12, Urban Estate, Panchkula. The suspect has also purchased plot no. 21, WWRW Society Block-B at Kansal village in the name of his wife Sangeeta Verma. He bought House No. B-4, 2047/1, Chaura Bazar at Ludhiana in the name of his wife Sangeeta Verma along with other persons. He purchased a commercial plot No. 14 having area of 150 square yards at Dhakoli in the name of his wife. The suspect purchased 19 kanal 16 marla land at Khudal Kalan village in the name of his wife.

Showroom no. 25, ground floor, at Sushma Imperial Zirakpur was booked by the suspect’s wife for Rs 51 lakh. Showroom no. 26, ground floor, at Sushma Imperial at Zirakpur was booked for Rs 51 lakh by his son Vikas Verma for Rs 49 lakh. The suspect has purchased a commercial plot no. 16 having area of 142.50 sq. yards in US Estate at Dhakoli in the name of his son Vikas Verma.

The suspect has purchased a commercial plot no. 17, having area of 142.50 sq. yards in US estate at Dhakoli in the name of his son Vikas Verma. An investment of Rs 56 lakh has been made in Balaji Infra Buildltech firm by the suspect’s son Vikas Verma, Rs 76 lakh has been invested by the suspect’s son Vikas Verma in Balaji Developer, Kharar.