VB arrests 1 for extorting money from govt official

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Tuesday arrested a man, Lal Chand Bansal, for extorting money from Patiala municipal engineer Baldev Raj Verma. Verma alleged that he was blackmailing him by threatening to lodge a complaint against him with the VB.

Bansal was allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore in lieu of withdrawing a complaint against Verma and asking him to pay Rs 50 lakh as well as give him a property worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Verma recorded the entire conversation, between himself and Bansal, and promised to falsely pay a token money of Rs 5 lakh. A VB team laid a trap and Bansal was arrested near TDI Kharar while accepting Rs 5 lakh in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under Sections 419, 420, 384 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at VB police station, Flying Squad 1 at SAS Nagar.

After arrest, a team searched Bansal’s house and recovered about 70 files, various documents and a cash counting machine besides a laptop which contains soft files regarding complaints lodged against different government officials. He was earlier booked by the police in two different deception cases.

The accused used to file RTIs and lodge complaints against public servants and later withdrew such complaints by submitting a declaration that he didn’t want to pursue the complaint against the official concerned.

The accused had also submitted a declaration at the Municipal Council, Kharar, stating that he did not want any information under the RTI against the complainant Baldev Raj Verma.