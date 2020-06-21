Varying numbers of +ve cases in Panchkula: state says 87, district says 84

The state bulletin reported 13 cases from Panchkula and took the total tally for the district to 87. The state bulletin has been reporting a different number of positive cases from Panchkula health bulletin for at least the past two days. (Representational) The state bulletin reported 13 cases from Panchkula and took the total tally for the district to 87. The state bulletin has been reporting a different number of positive cases from Panchkula health bulletin for at least the past two days. (Representational)

Different Authorities issued varying numbers of positive cases reported in the city on Saturday, indicating a lack of coordination and poor data keeping. Figures issued by district administration, health officials and state bulletin differed by huge margins.

While the district administration in its press statement mentioned 84 total cases from Panchkula, it claimed that 12 cases were reported Saturday.

The state bulletin reported 13 cases from Panchkula and took the total tally for the district to 87. The state bulletin has been reporting a different number of positive cases from Panchkula health bulletin for at least the past two days.

The health bulletin meanwhile added three cases each to those testing positive in Panchkula and the outsiders tally. With six new cases, the bulletin put Panchkula’s total at 84.

The health bulletin that is being issued by the district has only recently begun. The bulletin offers no insight into the number of cases reported on the day but only adds to a total tally. Furthermore, it does not give inputs into where the cases have been reported from, the patient’s age and gender, or how they contracted the virus.

This data has created widespread confusion among people in the district. The lack of an official spokesperson for Covid-19 data for the district also adds to it.

Sources in the health department claimed only six positive cases were reported on Saturday. This reportedly includes a 42-year-old woman from Raipurrani, a 43-year-old man from Raipurrani, a 40-year-old from Kalka-all contacts of positive patients are being counted under district tally.

A 30-year-old from Ambala who works in Panchkula, a 47-year-old from Yamunanagar deputed in Panchkula’s Sector 4 police post are being counted under outsiders. Another case according to sources is a walk-in case from Karnal who only reached Panchkula to get himself tested and went back.

A rough tally of positive active cases amounting to 46 of Panchkula cases and 36 from outsiders was also given by health officials. However, no official records were made available

