Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Varnika Kundu stalking case: Chandigarh court rejects bail plea of Vikas Barala, friend

Varnika Kundu stalking case: Chandigarh court rejects bail plea of Vikas Barala, friend

A Chandigarh court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar in a stalking case.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2017 4:32:07 pm
Chandigarh stalking case, vikas barala, varnika kundu, subhash barala, varnika kundu facebook, chandigarh molestation, indian express news, india news, punjab news Varnika Kundu with her father Varinder Singh Kundu. (PTI photo)
Related News

A Chandigarh court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar in a stalking case. The bail plea was dismissed by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Barjinder Pal Singh. Both the accused shall continue to remain in jail.

The court had yesterday sought Chandigarh Police’s reply on the bail application filed by both Vikas and Ashish. The Chandigarh Police today submitted its reply in the court and said both should not be granted bail.

The duo shall now have to file the bail application in the higher court. Both Vikas and Ashish were arrested for allegedly stalking disc jockey Varnika Kundu, who is the daughter of a former IAS officer, on Chandigarh street earlier this month.

The case triggered a massive furor and brought the issue of women’s safety on centrestage.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now