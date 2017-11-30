Varnika Kundu stalking case: Abduction charges applied due to media pressure, Vikas Barala tells HC in bail plea

Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/Files) Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/Files)

STATING THAT the police had initially charged him only with stalking (Section 354-D of the IPC), Vikas Barala in his plea for bail before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that the wrongful restraint (341) and attempted abduction (365/511) charges were applied against him because of the media pressure at the behest of Varnika Kundu, and her “suspicion” of abduction cannot form a basis for the serious charges against him.

As the case came up for hearing before the single bench of Justice Lisa Gill on Wednesday, the case was deferred for hearing on December 7, a day after the trial court is slated to hear Vikas’s plea for call details of Varnika, her father and an advocate who is said to have been present at the time of registration of complaint in the case.

Five counsel, including two senior advocates, represented Vikas before the High Court. “The matter is informed to be listed before the learned trial court on 06.12.2017 for cross-examination of the victim as well as consideration of an application moved by the accused,” Justice Gill said in the interim order. “List on 07.12.2017.”

Stating that the “political opponents” of his father Subhash Barala, who is the state president of the BJP, by targeting him (his son) are “using various tactics to bring disrepute to him,” Vikas in his plea has said, “The hype created by the media and the undue publicity given to the case mounted such pressure upon the investigating agency that it has added offences, the ingredients of which are wrongfully missing.”

Vikas in the plea has alleged that the FIR in the case is the “brainchild of legal advice solicited by the complainant and her family” and claimed that that there is “no reference to the allegation” that the windshield was banged or an attempt was made to open the door of the car in her telephonic conversation with the police.

“The complainant has at best expressed her suspicion that the petitioner (Vikas) and Ashish Kumar intended to abduct her. Her suspicion cannot form basis of adding these serious offences to the FIR. There is no material on record to show that (they) ever intended to abduct or attempted to abduct her,” Vikas has said.

Stating that “even if” the allegation regarding an attempt to open her car’s door is “taken to be true,” Vikas has said the same would not attract the charge of attempted kidnapping in the case. “It is beyond comprehension as to how a single vehicle could block a wide road in Chandigarh. A vehicle can pass from the side even if a vehicle is parked in front of it, especially at the hour at which the alleged incident is slated to have taken place,” the plea reads.

In the grounds of appeal for the regular bail, Vikas has also said that he is a law-abiding citizen and a student of the Kurukshetra University’s Department of Law where he has to take the examination of Criminology, Penology and Victimology subjects in December this year. “The petitioner (Vikas) has been behind bars for more than three months. His further incarceration would serve no useful purpose,” he has said.

