Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Vande Bharat sees 48% occupancy on its maiden journey

Train witnessed 66 % occupancy on Una-New Delhi leg

Vande Bharat, a fully AC train, has 16 coaches with the capacity of around 1128 seats. (File)

The fourth Vande Bharat Express witnessed a fairly healthy response on its inaugural run on Wednesday, with the train witnessing 48 per cent occupancy on its inaugural run between New Delhi and Una, and a 66 per cent occupancy on its return journey.

Vande Bharat, a fully AC train, has 16 coaches with the capacity of around 1128 seats.

The new Vande Bharat trains can reach a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, with a top speed of up to 180 kilometres an hour. The trains weigh around 392 tonnes, 38 tonnes lighter than the previous versions.

According to a railway official, Vande Bharat, also known as Train 18, reached Chandigarh at 8.40 am on Wednesday.

On its return journey, the train reached Chandigarh from Una at 3.25 pm. The official said that at least 550 seats were occupied on the train for the New Delhi to Una journey in the morning and around 750 seats were occupied during the train’s return journey.

“The journey was excellent. It was comfortable. I paid Rs 768 for travelling between Chandigarh to Delhi. The train covered the distance in three hours. I booked my ticket for AC Chair Car through a mobile application, which charged Rs 20 as booking charges. The train has come as a big convenience for passengers,” said Sandeep Kumar, a Panchkula Sector 20 resident.

A senior railway official said, “The Executive Chair Car (EC) in Vande Bharat is slightly more expensive than Shatabdi Express. The occupancy will keep up pace in the coming days. Today the occupancy was around 55 per cent to 70 percent”. DRM (Ambala), Mandeep Singh Bhatia, said, “Vande Bharat reached its destination on its scheduled time. It will run on all days of the week, except Fridays.”

As per details of pricing, an AC Chair Car ticket between Chandigarh and Delhi on the train will cost Rs 745 per seat, while a seat in the Executive Chair Car (EC) will cost Rs 1,445.

These fares will include catering, reservation, tax and superfast charges. Vande Bharat will reach Chandigarh from Una at 3.25 pm and depart for Delhi at 3.30 pm. From Delhi, it will reach Chandigarh at 8.40 am and depart to Una at 8.45 am.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 08:17:49 am
