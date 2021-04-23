Vandals damage police vehicle during lockdown in Chandigarh

The rear windscreen of the vehicle broke during the incident. (Representational)

Unidentified persons pelted stones at a PCR vehicle at Mauli Jagran after being questioned by the police personnel for roaming outside during lockdown on Wednesday. Police said constable Shiv Kumar of PCR wing reported that he, along with home guard volunteer Ravinder, was on patrolling duty when they saw five persons standing at Mauli Jagran village. Sources said that the police team questioned the suspects following which they pelted stones at the PCR and escaped from the spot. The rear windscreen of the vehicle broke during the incident.

SHO PS Mauli Jagran, Inspector Juldan Singh said, “Nobody was hurt in the incident. The police vehicle was damaged. PCR police party was on the routine patrolling when they spotted the group of men standing on the main road against the lockdown guidelines. We will arrest the accused shortly.”

A case under sections 332, 353 and 188 of IPC and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, was registered at PS Mauli Jagran.