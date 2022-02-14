Valentine’s Day: Tight security near women’s colleges, parks

At least 750 police personnel have been deployed to keep watch on miscreants. (Express Photo)

AT LEAST 750 police personnel, including women, have been deputed to maintain the law-and-order situation on Valentine’s Day in UT.

Special security arrangements were made for roads near Leisure Valley, Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10 which is also popular as Gheri route. Besides this, police personnel will be deployed around women’s colleges, Panjab University, working women’s hostels and markets of sectors 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 22, 26, 32, 46, 42 and 36.

“Keeping in view Valentine’s Day, UT Police has made special arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents. 750 police personnel including 7 DSPs, 21 SHOs/inspectors and traffic staff will be deployed to keep watch on miscreants, etc. The force will be deployed at different locations. Sources said women cops will be deployed in the plain clothes at some sensitive places.