Vaccine stock to last 8 days in Chandigarh, 50% dedicated Covid beds occupied

Senior citizen waiting outside a vaccination centre at Sector 23 Community Centre in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chandigarh’s Covid-19 vaccine stock will last for eight more days, said the UT Administration on Thursday. Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said, “Vaccine stock for 8 days is left and I request people to avail the facility.” Till now, a total of 1,93,960 doses of Covidshield vaccine have been administered in Chandigarh.

Sources said that UT Administration has written to the Centre, seeking more vaccine jabs to be well-stocked up, as more people are being encouraged to take their vaccine dose as soon as possible.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official said, “At least 4,083 people got inoculated on Thursday. The number is gradually increasing each day.”

Out of these 4,083, in the age group of 45 to 60 years- 1,824 received the first dose and 125 received the second dose. In the age group above 60 years, 718 received the first dose on Thursday and 650 got the second dose.

The UT Administration said, a total of 42,834 people of above 60 years have been administered the first dose, while 4,321 have taken the second dose.

In the 45 to 60 years age group, 33,304 people have been administered the first dose and 879 have been given second dose.

50% Covid beds occupied

At least 50 per cent of the total dedicated Covid beds in Chandigarh at present have been occupied, as per available data. The UT has 550 Covid beds now, of which 271 are occupied and 279 are vacant. In the dedicated Covid beds, 160 are ICU beds– of which 82 beds, about 51 per cent, are occupied and 78 beds are vacant. Further, of the 390 Covid-dedicated oxygenated beds, only 23 are vacant and 72 are occupied.

Meanwhile, of the 95 ventilators available here, only 23 are vacant.

‘Name, shame defaulters not taking vaccine’

“RWAs should help the administration by persuading eligible residents to take coronavirus vaccine. Defaulters should be named and shamed,” said Parida, adding that, “In other states people are queuing up to get it, while our facilities are underutilised.”

Parida also said any group, association or society may approach the administration with a list of 100 eligible persons to take vaccines. “We will arrange a special camp near their place. For old or disabled eligible persons, our ambulance will pick them up for vaccination, if they register with us.”

Demand for Corona Vaccination Center

In view of the deepening Covid-19 crisis, an emergency meeting was convened on Thursday at Sector 48 Community Center under the chairmanship of local councillor and former Mayor Davesh Moudgil, in which SDM South Ruchi Singh Bedi was the chief guest. Moudgil demanded that the dispensary in Sector 47 be made a vaccination center, to benefit the people of the ward.

Announcing the formation of a special team of officers under Executive Magistrate, SDM Ruchi Singh said these teams will make people aware of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.