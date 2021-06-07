Vaccine sale ‘scam’: AAP demands FIR against Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest demanding a case be registered against Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, alleging a scam in the sale of Covid vaccines to private hospitals in the state.

They leaders also demanded his resignation and were court arrested by the police.

The protest was led by the Deputy Leader of the party in the state assembly, Sarbjeet Kaur Manuke and MLAs Jai Kishan Rori and Amarjeet Singh Sandhoa.

“The government must book Sidhu in a criminal case. It is a big scam. The government has made fun of the common people by selling the vaccines to private hospitals. They bought the vaccine for Rs 400 per dose and sold it to the private hospitals for Rs 1060, and now the private hospitals shall charge hefty money from the people,” alleged the protesting leaders.

Party leaders also said that the state government had closed all the vaccination facilities stating a shortage of vaccines.