‘Vaccine hesitancy main reason for slow uptake in Chandigarh’

Vaccine hesitancy among the HCWs and FLWs has emerged to be the main reason for the slow uptake of coronavirus vaccine, UT officials observed in a review meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Manoj Parida.

The officials said efforts and initiatives are being undertaken to address the fears and queries about the vaccine. At least 15 sites have been established in the city for vaccination.

The last date for getting inoculated is February 20 for HCWs and March 1 for FLWs. Activities such as counseling, advertisements, talks on radio, nukkad nataks are being undertaken to promote people to get the shots.