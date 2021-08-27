Vaccinations continue at a fast pace in Haryana: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the work of administration of vaccination is moving at a fast pace and 1.51 crore eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state. “So far 1.14 crore eligible beneficiaries have been administered the first dose and 36,85,419 have been administered the second dose. At least 4,67,767 healthcare workers have been administered the vaccine, out of which 2,51,029 have been administered the first dose and 2,16,738 the second dose. Similarly, so far 4,51,586 frontline workers have been vaccinated, of which 2,50,935 have been administered the first dose and 2,00,651 have been administered the second dose,” he added.