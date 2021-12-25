Vaccination numbers rise after Haryana brings double-dose rule

At least 2.61 lakh people in Haryana got vaccinated on December 23, a day after Haryana government made it mandatory for everybody to be fully vaccinated for getting entry into shopping malls, offices, banks, fuel stations etc.

Informing this, Health Minister Anil Vij said, “2.61 lakh people got vaccination on December 23. It is one lakh more than about 1.5 lakh daily. This is after announcement of Haryana government that after January 1, nobody will be allowed entry into any congested place unless he/she has taken two doses of vaccination.”

To further boost the vaccination across the state, Vij said, “All corona vaccination facilities in Haryana will remain open on Holidays also.”