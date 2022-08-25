scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Vaccination drive launched in Chandigarh

All types of assistance including free medicines for treatment of animals, and general awareness to check the spread of the disease is being provided to livestock owners at doorstep, it was stated.

For the prevention of the disease, the department has now launched vaccination campaign to vaccinate all the healthy cattle in villages and gaushalas of Chandigarh as per guidelines of the Government of India, free of cost.

As the lumpy skin disease outbreak continues among cattle in Punjab and Haryana along with sporadic cases being reported from Chandigarh, the Department of Animal Husbandry, Chandigarh Administration, has decided to begin vaccination in veterinary institutions.

The department stated that they are taking up all preventive measures to control the disease in the city.

“Awareness campaign and round the clock surveillance of the disease is being carried out in all the villages of Chandigarh. Fogging and fumigation is also being done regularly in the dairy populated area,” the UT Administration said.

About 10,000 doses of vaccine have been procured by the department for this purpose. The vaccination will be carried out through veterinary institutions, hospitals and sub-centres functioning in various villages of Chandigarh.

As many as 13 teams of veterinary staff will conduct door to door vaccination of healthy cattle, under the supervision of the veterinary officer of the area.

The department has already sent 17 blood samples to Regional Disease Diagnostic Centre (RDDL) and National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for confirmation of disease.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:08:42 am
Advertisement