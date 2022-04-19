Vaccinate all eligible kids in 15 days: Adviser tells officers

Considering the increasing number of Covid cases in some of the states/UTs and also in other countries, UT Adviser Dharam Pal held a review meeting of vaccination here Monday.

The Adviser expressed concern on the slow pace of vaccination of children. He stated that good coverage of Covid vaccination prior to the third wave helped them contain the requirement of hospitalisation and number of casualties.

He told the health department to adopt a pro-active approach for early vaccination of eligible children in Chandigarh. He said efforts should be made to cover all the eligible children within a period of 15 days and for this purpose, camps should be organised in schools and assistance of NGOs/religious organisations should be taken.

Vaccination of all the eligible persons should be done as preparation for the possible wave of Covid in view of increasing number of cases in other states/UTs, he said.

The Adviser reviewed the status of Covid vaccination with the secretary (health).

During the review, the Adviser observed that for Covishield vaccination for 18 years and above, the targeted population of 18 years and above in UT Chandigarh is 8,43,000. All the targeted population has already been given both the doses of the vaccine.

As far as Covaxin vaccination of children (15 years to 18 years) is concerned, the targeted population in Chandigarh is 72,000. So far, about 90% children have been vaccinated with first dose and it includes 52% who have taken second dose too.

In the CorBEvax vaccination of children (12 years to 14 years), the Adviser was told that the targeted population is 45,000. So far, only 29% children have been vaccinated with first dose and it includes only 0.5% who have taken the second dose too.

In the precaution dose (Covishield), persons above 60 years, health and frontline workers are being given free precaution dose at the government health facilities.

However, the persons above the age of 18 years can get the precaution dose from the private health facilities. There must be a gap of nine months, i.e. 39 weeks, from the date of administering second dose. So far, about 32,000 people have been given third dose as precaution dose.

The Adviser made an appeal to all the citizens to get their children vaccinated against Covid without any delay.