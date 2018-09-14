V P Singh Badnore interacts with GRIID staff: ‘Make Chandigarh India’s first disabled-friendly city’

It has been decided at the meeting that hostel facilities should be available for special children It has been decided at the meeting that hostel facilities should be available for special children

Asserting that Chandigarh Administration should be sensitive towards the disabled, Union Territory Administrator V P Singh Badnore Thursday directed all departments to make Chandigarh the first disabled-friendly city in the country.

Union Territory Administrator Badnore was interacting with the staff and representatives of the parents’ association at the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Chandigarh, on Thursday to strengthen and upgrade facilities for children with disabilities.

He also wanted to see Chandigarh among the top 10 cities in the world. It has been decided at the meeting that hostel facilities should be available for special children, especially for girl trainees coming from neighbouring states, to provide safe and affordable accommodation to them. Parimal Rai, Adviser to the Administrator, also emphasised world-class facilities for the disabled in Chandigarh.

Another suggestion given by the Administrator was to make changes in all the outsourced contracts in UT Chandigarh to make a mandatory provision of 1 per cent reservation for children with intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, autism and multiple disabilities. In another major move, the Administrator has decided to arrange an additional Rs 3 crore for the screening of all pregnant women and children so that the number of disabilities is brought down in Chandigarh.

A UT Administration release said, “Keeping in mind the provisions of children with special needs who have lost their parents, the Administrator has also proposed a suitable building wherein a special scheme, Gharaunda of National Trust, can be implemented for at least 30 families.”

The release further stated, “Various other segments were given importance to improve the infrastructure at GRIID like lift for wheelchair-bound children so that they can easily move around and a multipurpose hall which should be disabled friendly. A playground for these children will also be completed by next month. Besides, housing options for the economically weaker sections at GRIID will be explored in Maloya.”

Adviser Parimal Rai, Home Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, Finance Secretary A K Sinha, GRIID Director Dr B S Chavan and other representatives from various departments of Chandigarh were also present at the meeting.

