V K Singh: After Bhiwani, Mahendragarh to get a Passport Seva Kendra

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

After Bhiwani, a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) will soon be opened in Mahendragarh district. This announcement was made by the Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh after he inaugurated a Passport Seva Kendra at a post office in Bhiwani Monday.

Read: Here is a list of documents you need for applying for passport online

The minister said that with the opening of the kendra, residents of Bhiwani will no more have to go to Hisar, Gurugram, Chandigarh and Ambala. He also urged the people to approach authorised agents for jobs abroad so as to avoid any fraud.

Also read: Now, you can apply for passport from anywhere in India

Singh said that earlier, about 97 Passport Seva Kendras were in the country, but in order to made this service available to common people, the Ministry has decided to open this service in post offices. “In the first phase, 290 centers have been identified with an aim to ensure the facility of Passport Seva Kendra within the distance of 50-60 km.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App