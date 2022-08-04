V-C controversy: Mann meets MLAs, asks them to be civil with officials, stop videographing checks

DAYS after health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra made V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) Dr Raj Bahadur lie on a dirty mattress, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met party MLAs and asked them to be “civil” with government functionaries, stop videographing surprise checks and have closed-door meetings if they felt the issue needed immediate handling.

The CM met the MLAs in separate groups from two to three districts each and asked them not to behave like Opposition as it was their “own government” and “humiliating government functionaries in open was not going down well”. Sources privy to the discussions told The Indian Express that the CM had asked them that they should stop taking “crew of photographers and videographers” while visiting the district headquarters and other government establishments. “The CM told us that it is our own government and we have to behave like that. Humiliation of officials should not be done. If we have an issue then we should inform the government or else, if it needs immediate addressing then the government official should be taken in a separate room and then told about it. There is now a ban on this activism by party MLAs in government offices,” an MLA said.

The CM has been making his displeasure over Dr Bahadur-Jouramajra issue known in public. He had regretted the incident. In an interview to a TV channel, the CM had also said that there was a “civilised” way to convey the message to V-C. He had called him a “magician doctor” of spinal issues and stated that it Mann meets MLAs, asks them to be civil with govt functionaries was not the V-C but the medical superintendent who should have been held responsible.

Another MLA said the CM had also asked them to submit a list of 3-4 priority areas concerning their constituencies to the CMO. “He assured us that these issues would be sorted immediately.”

Also, the CM announced that they would set up MLAs offices in district headquarters offices so that they would be there to solvate problems of the people in their area. “He told us that the officials will be available in the district headquarters so that we can get the grievances of public redressed on the spot.”

A government statement after the meeting said that the CM asked the MLAs to ensure that the benefit of pro-people and development oriented schemes of the state government percolated at the lowest level of society.

The CM said that the state government is duty bound to ensure the well being of every strata of society. He said that this mission has been planned meticulously and now it is for ” all of us” to execute it flawlessly and fulfill the promises made with the people. He urged the MLAs to play a proactive role in this noble mission.