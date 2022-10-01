UT’s ‘naksha kadam’: A drawing bill of Rs 90 lakh for civic body

For getting ‘nakshas’ (architectural drawings) prepared for six projects of the civic body, the UT Administration has sent a bill of Rs 90 lakh to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation stating that they owe these “departmental charges” to them. The projects for which the corporation got the drawings made date back to 2015.

A communiqué in this regard was sent by the UT Finance Secretary to Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra stating “despite reminders, the outstanding dues haven’t been paid”.

The issue was also raised before the General House meeting on Thursday.

The works executed by the Municipal Corporation for which the architectural drawings were received from the office of the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration, included construction of fourth, fifth and sixth floor of the civic body’s building in Sector 17, Chandigarh, the fire station, overbridge in Sector 17, multilevel parking in Sector 17 and landscaping scheme of Sector 17.

The Chief Architect had also requested through a communiqué on August 4, 2022, to pay the department charges for the settlement of audit paras raised in this connection by the audit party.

In this regard, the Secretary, Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration, had also sent a letter to the Municipal Commissioner on August 23, 2022, to deposit the department charges amounting to Rs 89,76,925 (+) Service Tax/GST and other charges for various works undertaken for Municipal Corporation Chandigarh ‘s fourth, fifth, sixth floor of C Office Building, landscaping scheme of Sector 17, overbridge in Sector 17, Multilevel Parking in Sector 17 and fire station.

“In view of position explained above, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has to deposit the departmental charges amounting to Rs 89,76,925 (+) Service Tax/GST and Rs 61,880 (+) Service Tax/GST on account of Departmental charges to CA UT,” this was also mentioned in the agenda.

The communiqué

“It is brought to your notice that the departmental charges amounting to Rs 89,76,925/- (+) service tax/GST and Rs 61,880/- (+) service tax/GST for various planning works undertaken for Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, i.e. 40, 5th and 6th Floor of MC Office Building, landscaping scheme of Sector 17, overbridge in Sector 17, multi-level parking in Sector 17 and fire station have not been deposited by the Municipal Corporation despite issuing various reminders by the Department of Urban Planning, UT, Chandigarh.

He also specified that “in addition to the above, the total estimated cost of the work of additions/alterations and renovation of the public toilets in markets of various sectors has so far not been intimated to this office despite issuing various reminders…”.