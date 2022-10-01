scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

UT’s ‘naksha kadam’: A drawing bill of Rs 90 lakh for civic body

The projects for which the corporation got the drawings made date back to 2015.

The issue was also raised before the General House meeting on Thursday. (Representational photo)

For getting ‘nakshas’ (architectural drawings) prepared for six projects of the civic body, the UT Administration has sent a bill of Rs 90 lakh to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation stating that they owe these “departmental charges” to them. The projects for which the corporation got the drawings made date back to 2015.

A communiqué in this regard was sent by the UT Finance Secretary to Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra stating “despite reminders, the outstanding dues haven’t been paid”.

The issue was also raised before the General House meeting on Thursday.

The works executed by the Municipal Corporation for which the architectural drawings were received from the office of the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration, included construction of fourth, fifth and sixth floor of the civic body’s building in Sector 17, Chandigarh, the fire station, overbridge in Sector 17, multilevel parking in Sector 17 and landscaping scheme of Sector 17.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharingPremium
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharing
India-US ties: Depth & nuancePremium
India-US ties: Depth & nuance
The RBI’s playbook: Further interest rate hikes are expected, albei...Premium
The RBI’s playbook: Further interest rate hikes are expected, albei...
Super-sub Axar makes an impactPremium
Super-sub Axar makes an impact

The Chief Architect had also requested through a communiqué on August 4, 2022, to pay the department charges for the settlement of audit paras raised in this connection by the audit party.

In this regard, the Secretary, Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration, had also sent a letter to the Municipal Commissioner on August 23, 2022, to deposit the department charges amounting to Rs 89,76,925 (+) Service Tax/GST and other charges for various works undertaken for Municipal Corporation Chandigarh ‘s fourth, fifth, sixth floor of C Office Building, landscaping scheme of Sector 17, overbridge in Sector 17, Multilevel Parking in Sector 17 and fire station.

“In view of position explained above, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has to deposit the departmental charges amounting to Rs 89,76,925 (+) Service Tax/GST and Rs 61,880 (+) Service Tax/GST on account of Departmental charges to CA UT,” this was also mentioned in the agenda.

The communiqué

Advertisement

“It is brought to your notice that the departmental charges amounting to Rs 89,76,925/- (+) service tax/GST and Rs 61,880/- (+) service tax/GST for various planning works undertaken for Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, i.e. 40, 5th and 6th Floor of MC Office Building, landscaping scheme of Sector 17, overbridge in Sector 17, multi-level parking in Sector 17 and fire station have not been deposited by the Municipal Corporation despite issuing various reminders by the Department of Urban Planning, UT, Chandigarh.

More from Chandigarh

He also specified that “in addition to the above, the total estimated cost of the work of additions/alterations and renovation of the public toilets in markets of various sectors has so far not been intimated to this office despite issuing various reminders…”.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 07:31:06 am
Next Story

Chandigarh wins award in Indian Swachhta League

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement