UT-Panchkula alternate route plans still in jam

Even as frequent traffic jams are causing problems for commuters to and from Panchkula,the proposals for developing alternate roads as well as underbridges mooted by the UT Administration are yet to materialise. Especially during office hours in the morning and evening,the roads leading from Panchkula to Chandigarh are choked with traffic. While tenders have been floated for one of the underbridges,a survey plan of the other is being prepared.

While there are several roads that connect Chandigarh and Mohali,the commuters to and from Panchkula have limited options. The road most frequently used for commuting is the one from Transport light point leading to the Housing Board lightpoint. During morning and evening,the road is choc-o-block with traffic. Long queues of vehicles can be seen at the lighpoints waiting to pass. At peak hours instead of traffic lights,the traffic is managed manually by cops But this provides little relief.

Another route that is used by commuters passes through Manimajra. The railway crossing here poses to be a problem with traffic jams witnessed in case the gates of the crossing are closed. An underbridge was proposed to be built in the area. The proximity of the proposed underbridge to a market and the Modern Housing Complex are proving to be an area of concern. Officials state that the digging work that would be required for making the underbridge would have an affect on the foundations of the market as well as Modern Housing Complex.

UT Chief Architect Sumit Kaur said,The solution to this problem is being worked out. It has to be ensured that the adjoining structures are not affected by the construction. The need for having alternative routes was discussed in the co-ordination committee meetings with officials from Haryana. Various options are being looked into.

A rail underbridge is also proposed to be built on the railway crossing near Mauli Jagran. While the construction of the road has been completed,the railway crossing proves to be a bottleneck. The design of the underbridge has been prepared and approval from the Railways also received. It is proposed that provisions would be made for separate lanes for slow moving and fast moving vehicles.

UT Chief Engineer S K Chadha informed that the tenders for the project have been floated by the Railways and its share of money paid by the Administration. The work was likely to start in the coming weeks. He added that the for the other proposed underbridge at Manimajra a survey plan was being prepared in order to ascertain how the construction can be undertaken.

A new road had earlier been proposed that would have passed in front of Central Mall and connected to Panchkula. The proposal was changed after forest area was found to be in the way. Another road has been proposed that would connect the road opposite CTU workshop to Panchkula. Permission is yet to be sought from the Railways for this with railway lines in way of the proposed road.

