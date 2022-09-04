UT writer delves into young minds with ‘Teen Machine’

A youngster from Chandigarh has proven the adage of books being a man’s best friend true, by penning three novels, the third of which — Teen Machine — was released in July 5.

The girl, Ishita Agarwal, from Chandigarh was just four-years-old when she started reading books and by the age of 10, had completed her first novel — Her Hearts Speaks — which was not published.

However, that one setback did not deter her and Ishita continued honing her writing skills, developing new ideas and characters for new stories that she penned down. At the age of 15, Ishita finally became a published author, with her second novel — Lieable — being published by Om Books International in 2013.

Come 2022, and the 24-year-old youngster from Chandigarh has released her third novel — Teen Machine — published by Rupa Publications India, which is based on the recollection of the mind of a teenager who is on the cusp of making a major life decision.

In her latest book, Ishita traces the journey of Avani, a Class 10 student, who realizes her talent and the value of relationships as she wades her through a very unsettled time in her life. The plot is well thought out with Ishita keeping the storyline simple, and focusing on the mind of a teenager and how she looks at the world and her expectation from it.