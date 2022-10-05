scorecardresearch
UT traffic police designate parking spots for major Dussehra grounds

The advisory was issued keeping in view the burning of effigies at three places – Sector 17 parade ground, Sector 34 ground opposite gurudwara and Sector 46 Dussehra ground.

The UT traffic police Wednesday in an advisory for the public, designated parking spots for those visiting three major grounds where Ravana effigies will be burned. The advisory was issued keeping in view the burning of effigies at three places – Sector 17 parade ground, Sector 34 ground opposite gurudwara and Sector 46 Dussehra ground. A traffic police officer said that while effigies will be burnt at many places, these three spots will be attracting the most number of people.

Traffic police advised people to not park their vehicles on green belts, no-parking zones and main roads and said that any vehicles found parked there will be towed away. Those whose vehicles were clamped or towed can contact the traffic helpline number -1073.

The traffic police have urged people to carpool and walk to nearby places instead of using motor vehicles. More than 4,000 police personnel including traffic police and general police have been deputed to maintain law and order during the festive season.

