UT to upgrade its intelligent traffic system to capture more road rule violations

THE CHANDIGARH traffic police is all set to upgrade the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to enable cameras to capture more traffic offenses, besides speeding and red light violations.

These violations will include riding without helmet, triple riding, zebra crossing violations, taking wrong turns and use of mobile phone while driving or riding.

Around 225 ITMS cameras under the Chandigarh Smart City Limited were installed at 47 junctions. The UT traffic police has already taken over monitoring of the ITMS, while the upgradation will be taken care of by Chandigarh Smart City.

Sources said that 10 out of 47 traffic junctions covering entry points of Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana are equipped with software to detect overspeeding and the rest of the cameras at the other 37 junctions are capable of detecting red light violations.

Over a dozen traffic police personnel are stationed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of Smart City Limited in Sector 17 to monitor 47 CCTV cameras, which function 24×7.

“We have asked Smart City to incorporate detection of other violations as well such as riding without helmet, triple riding, wrong turns, zebra crossing violations, use of mobile phone while driving, etc. They’re in the process of doing it. Traffic challans through CCTV cameras of ITMS are currently being issued for red light violations and overspeeding. 6,560 challans for overspeeding, and 5,003 for red light violations have been given till date,” SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary said. The ITMS was inaugurated on March 27.

Sources said that zebra crossing, riding without helmet and wrong side violations are on priority for the ITMS. The sensors will take time to upgrade. The technology being used in these cameras are said to be full-proof.

ITMS is working under the Smart City project. The functioning of ITMS has been undertaken by the traffic police personnel at ICCC. ITMS has been integrated with e-challan software of Chandigarh Traffic Police, which will help the traffic police to validate the violations and issue postal challans.

These 10 traffic junctions where overspeeding can be detected include Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Purab Marg, Jan Marg, Uttar marg, etc.

Meanwhile, all 47 junctions where high resolution CCTV cameras were installed are capable for the traffic surveillance means these cameras are recording the movements of the vehicles.