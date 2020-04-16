Chandigarh to name and shame VIPs violating curfew

People also asked the Adviser to expose those “VIPs too who got VIP passes for their maids” amid ongoing lockdown. (Express photo) People also asked the Adviser to expose those “VIPs too who got VIP passes for their maids” amid ongoing lockdown. (Express photo)

COMING DOWN heavily on the VIPs violating curfew orders in Chandigarh during the pandemic, the administration on Wednesday decided that they will publicly name and shame the VIPs with designation.

Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida while speaking to The Indian Express said, “In this period of crisis, we expect people to behave responsibly. More so, educated citizens hailing from higher strata. They are supposed to be role models. If they violate or defy, we will name and shame them while taking legal action for violating curfew orders. No one will be allowed to risk others’ lives and sabotage governments efforts. So we have decided that we will publicly name all such people with designation.”

Names of these people will be published by the administration with designation.

VIPs in elite sectors of Chandigarh had not only been seeking curfew passes to play golf, to take dogs out for a stroll and many other trivial issues but also making idiotic demands and throwing tantrums seeking imported items. Many of those who were found carrying out their routine morning and evening walks were VIPs too, that too when curfew is imposed in Chandigarh.

Parida also sent out a tweet on deciding to come down heavily on VIPs. He also addressed them as “Very idiotic persons”.

Within minutes, Twitterati was so overwhelmed with the decision that they responded with hilarious comments too.

Comments like “Great..need of the hour..”, “Awesome idea share pics too :), “Looks like VIP tag won’t be saving grace for them anymore”, “sab phade jaan ge…(a Punjabi song)” were all over.

People also asked the Adviser to expose those “VIPs too who got VIP passes for their maids”.

The Indian Express had reported how in the middle of pandemic, VIPs in Chandigarh were throwing tantrums and seeking freshly baked branded bread, strawberries, olive oil and other imported items.

Also, there were some people who were calling up the authorities seeking curfew passes for their salon women, barbers, and vendors selling fresh fruit juice. This was being done without understanding what a pandemic is and how they need to be at home during this time not for their own safety but for everyone’s safety.

BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, who is the councillor of elite population from sectors 1 to 11, said that those people were calling him up to arrange curfew passes to play golf as well other than seeking imported items.

