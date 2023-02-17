UT to give subsidy on fuel, unemployment allowance to persons with disabilities

The Chandigarh Administration Thursday announced subsidy on petrol/diesel to persons with disabilities and unemployment allowance to persons with disabilities.

“The Administrator is pleased to include these social welfare schemes provided by department of social welfare women and child development Chandigarh in public utility service in the Union Territory of Chandigarh for the purpose of Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 with immediate effect,” it said.

The schemes include old age pension, pension to widows and destitute women, pension to disabled persons, post-delivery financial assistance to women for nutrition, Hamari Beti scheme, Apni Beti Apna Dhan, unemployment allowance to persons with disabilities, subsidy on petrol/diesel to person with disabilities, assistance to persons with disabilities for purchase of aids/appliances, encouragement to inter-caste marriage.