scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

UT to give subsidy on fuel, unemployment allowance to persons with disabilities

The schemes include old age pension, pension to widows and destitute women, pension to disabled persons, and post-delivery financial assistance to women for nutrition.

unemployment allowance, Chandigarh administration, UT administration, Chandigrah UT Administration, fuel subsidy, unemployment benefits, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairs"The Administrator is pleased to include these social welfare schemes provided by department of social welfare women and child development Chandigarh in public utility service in the Union Territory of Chandigarh for the purpose of Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 with immediate effect," it said.
Listen to this article
UT to give subsidy on fuel, unemployment allowance to persons with disabilities
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Chandigarh Administration Thursday announced subsidy on petrol/diesel to persons with disabilities and unemployment allowance to persons with disabilities.

“The Administrator is pleased to include these social welfare schemes provided by department of social welfare women and child development Chandigarh in public utility service in the Union Territory of Chandigarh for the purpose of Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 with immediate effect,” it said.

More from Chandigarh

The schemes include old age pension, pension to widows and destitute women, pension to disabled persons, post-delivery financial assistance to women for nutrition, Hamari Beti scheme, Apni Beti Apna Dhan, unemployment allowance to persons with disabilities, subsidy on petrol/diesel to person with disabilities, assistance to persons with disabilities for purchase of aids/appliances, encouragement to inter-caste marriage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 01:37 IST
Next Story

Felling of eucalyptus trees outside UT Secretariat: Plea filed in High Court

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close