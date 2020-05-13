UT to decide on post discharge quarantine policy

Earlier all patients were discharged only after a chest radiograph clearance and after having tested negative at least twice in a period of 24 hours. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Earlier all patients were discharged only after a chest radiograph clearance and after having tested negative at least twice in a period of 24 hours. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Since the updated discharge policy for Covid-19 patients, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, mandates a seven-day period of home quarantine after discharge, the UT administration on Wednesday will decide whether everyone will be asked to home quarantine after discharge, or will some patients be kept in quarantine at government facilities.

“It’s a transition phase and we will now work according to the new guidelines issued by the Centre. On our level, we have to decide whether we can ask patients from Bapu Dham colony to home quarantine, since they do not have the space to isolate at home,” says Health-cum-Home Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta.

According to Gupta, the criterion will be set in a meeting with the governor on Wednesday.

“Either way, after a period of seven days, all will be allowed to presume their daily life,” added Gupta.

According to the new guidelines, patients with mild symptoms or those who are pre-symptomatic, will be discharged ten days after the onset of symptoms, if they have not had any symptoms in the past three days.

As for patients with moderate symptoms, they will be discharged if their fever resolves within three days and if they have had no symptoms or need for oxygen support for the past four days.

Earlier all patients were discharged only after a chest radiograph clearance and after having tested negative at least twice in a period of 24 hours. “The focus has now moved from testing-based strategy to time-based and symptom-based strategy,” said Gupta.

