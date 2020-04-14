Chandigarh tells govt schools to break for summer from April 15-May 15

The administration will change the curfew relaxation timings soon due to the summer season. As of now, timings are 11 am to 3 pm. (Express photo by Gurjant Pannu) The administration will change the curfew relaxation timings soon due to the summer season. As of now, timings are 11 am to 3 pm. (Express photo by Gurjant Pannu)

THE Chandigarh administration on Monday ordered that all government schools and government aided schools will have summer vacations from April 15 to May 15. Private schools will also be advised accordingly. Meanwhile, all payments pertaining to property tax, water, electricity have been deferred.

The UT is also making arrangements to deliver books to students’ homes and is in talks with over 40 book stores to provide home delivery of books.

Administrator VP Singh Badnore also stressed upon the need of a common approach in the Tricity to deal with Covid-19, stating that neighboring districts of Mohali and Panchkula must follow the restrictions strictly, to restrict infection in the Tricity.

Manoj Parida, Adviser stated that he has requested Chief Secretary, Haryana to not allow too many officials to attend offices in Chandigarh and to restrict their entry. He also stated that UT is running with skeletal staff and officials are mostly working from home.

As far as screening is concerned, Dr G Dewan, Director Health Services stated that the screening teams have covered a total of 4,76,000 persons in Baapu Dham Colony, Dhanas and Hallomajra. Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Health mentioned that Maloya and Faidan villages have been checked through medical teams.

The administrator also directed the health and MC officials to improve sanitization and fogging in all areas and directed the Deputy Commissioner to restrict the number of passes for an effective implementation of the curfew.

Curfew relaxation timings to change

The administration will change the curfew relaxation timings soon due to the summer season. As of now, timings are 11 am to 3 pm.

“The decision regarding relaxation timing for essential shopping for consumers will be taken in a day or two,” said the Chandigarh administration.

