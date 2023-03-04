scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
UT teacher Sarika Dhupar’s first book of poems ‘Abhisaar’ released

'Abhisaar' is the first book written by Sarika Dhupar, who teaches biology at Chandigarh’s Government Model Senior Secondary School (Sector 16).

Coronavirus pandemic, teacher’s diary, Covid warriors, Chandigarh news, Punjab news, Indian express newsThe poems are representative of present times and reflect human virtues and weaknesses,” the statement says. (Express Photo)
An anthology of Hindi poems titled Abhisaar — written by Chandigarh-based academician Sarika Dhupar — was launched on Friday in an event held during the ongoing World Book Fair in New Delhi.

According to a press statement, ‘Abhisaar’ is a collection of 55 poems divided in five sections. “As the title indicates, ‘Abhisaar’ is a convergence of human emotions, relations and ideas. The poems are representative of present times and reflect human virtues and weaknesses,” the statement says.

‘Abhisaar’ is the first book written by Sarika Dhupar, who teaches biology at Chandigarh’s Government Model Senior Secondary School (Sector 16). The director of CSIR- National Institute of Science Technology and Development Studies (New Delhi), Ranjana Aggarwal, who launched the book on Saturday, asked Sarika to write some poems on science studies, too, which could in turn generate interest of students in science and make studying the subject easier for them.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 21:34 IST
