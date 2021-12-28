UT sweeps out old, gives AAP a chance

It was a wave that no one saw coming. In a city like Chandigarh, which is administered by the Centre, and that has always either seen the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress in power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave the residents a third, very attractive option. And people voted in droves for the newest entrant, sweeping the civic polls and winning 14 seats in the 35 seat House. While the BJP managed to win 12 seats, the Congress won 8 seats, while one seat went to the Akali Dal.

The Indian Express looks at five reasons that led to AAP’s sweeping victory and the BJP’s defeat

AAP’s five promises and its Delhi model

The AAP’s promises, and the party’s vow of replicating the Delhi model of governance in Chandigarh, is said to be one of the prime reasons that led to its victory. People in Chandigarh were upset with the hiked water tariff rates, which had initially been increased by more than 200 times last year (during the BJP regime) in Chandigarh last year before being put on hold. One of the key promises of the AAP, on the other hand, was providing free 20,000 litres of water to every family every month in Chandigarh. The AAP’s promise of having a corruption-free Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was also another thing people of the city voted for. Many voters had closely followed the work done by the party in Delhi and wanted a similar model working in Chandigarh.

Anti-incumbency

The BJP had won the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh elections in 2016, courtesy of a Modi wave sweeping through the country. The party then had got 21 out of the 26 seats, thereby becoming eligible to put in place its Mayor in the civic body. However, over the years, hefty waste collection charges in thousands, hiked water tariff rates by 200 per cent, and hiked property tax rates created a sort of anti incumbency wave in wards of Chandigarh. Many residents, especially those in colonies, found it difficult shelling out a fortune for getting basic amenities, and instead decided to vote for the AAP. Chandigarh, a city known for its open spaces, was facing acute parking crunch. Parking problems plagued the city’s lots even as parking charges kept going up — another major issue that upset the city residents.

Chandigarh’s dwindling performance in cleanliness survey

Not just were the residents upset over high bills of water, power and waste, the Chandigarh poor performance in the cleanliness survey was also one of the key reasons that led to the BJP’s fall. In 2016, Chandigarh was the second cleanest city in the country. In 2021, it dropped down to the 66th rank bringing disappointment for all. The garbage issue was not being dealt with properly by the ruling party with no proper waste disposal and no waste processing, leaving a huge waste mountain at Dadumajra. The city no longer remained one of the cleanest, and this became a big poll issue in the elections.

National wave didn’t work for BJP

Many BJP candidates were trying to bank upon the Modi wave this year too during the campaigning, even as the AAP candidates, mostly newcomers focused on local agendas. They connected with the residents on the grassroots level, speaking the ideas they wanted to bring in for changing the system if voted to power. The BJP candidates in their campaign banked upon the Hindutva angle and slogans of Jai Shri Ram were used. They also spoke of development issues taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of focussing on ward-based issues. The AAP on the other hand went local with its campaigning, speaking about parking, waste, education, and water.

Covid second wave

During the second wave of Covid, people wanted a public representative to help them. They wanted beds, they wanted oxygen, they wanted ration and most of the sitting councillors were not approachable as Covid swept through the UT. Residents required support — physical and mental both — as their family members battled for life. The absence of the councillors during this time and a loss of personal rapport led the voters to vote for a change. The second wave of Covid left residents in a lurch, but the BJP gave no major relief to people, except putting the hike on water tariff on hold.