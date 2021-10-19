UT starts green Diwali drive against firecrackers

THREE DAYS after the blatant violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders banning the use of firecrackers, the Department of Environment and Forests Monday launched ‘Green Diwali campaign’.

The campaign was started 17 days before the festival of Diwali, giving enough time to city residents to understand that the use of firecrackers is restricted. The campaign was started from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, and it will be going to almost all sections of society.

All government educational institutes, private institutes, offices will be covered under the campaign.

Cycle rallies, street plays will also be organised.

A source said, “At least 30 events are scheduled to be held focusing on the theme of how to celebrate Green Diwali. These events will be held in streets, villages and rehabilitation colonies. The department has roped in many NGOs, institutes for the success of the campaign. Confusion over the NGT orders led to the use of firecrackers on the day of Dussehra. We want to make people aware of the NGT ruling.”

Debendra Dalai, Director (Environment and Forest Department), said, “NGT order clearly prohibited the use of firecrackers. It does not mention any specific festival. People are unnecessarily linking the NGT order with the festival. It does not mention Diwali, Dusshera. It says the use of firecrackers is prohibited. UT Administration issued the prohibition order for the use of firecrackers on the basis of these NGT guidelines. The guidelines do not say firecrackers cannot be used on Diwali, Dussehra or any other festival. It says the use of firecrackers is prohibited.”

Sources said though the use of firecrackers did not make much impact on Air Quality Index in Tricity, AQI level will deteriorate if the firecrackers are used on Diwali. Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken a tough stand on the use of firecrackers in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Around two dozen Dussehra organising committees had used firecrackers violating the guidelines of NGT throughout Chandigarh on Duseshra, October 15. Nine FIRs were registered for violating the instructions of the UT Administration in this connection.

The confusion happened as Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood had announced that he had taken up the matter with the UT Administration and firecrackers could be used on Dussehra.

3 shops sealed, crackers seized

Three shops were raided and ordered to seal for selling firecrackers in Chandigarh Monday. The shops were raided by SDM (south) Rupesh Kumar. The shops were raided in the southern division of Chandigarh. Three FIRs were registered against the shop owners under the relevant sections.

Police sources said the firecrackers were seized.