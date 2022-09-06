scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

UT slams brakes on Goa-Mumbai study tour

Sends back file to the civic body, raises several objections.

UT councillors during a previous ‘study tour’ in Port Blair in 2018. (File)

The Chandigarh administration on Monday raised objections to a proposed ‘study tour’ by the UT civic body to Goa-Mumbai, sending the file back to the municipal corporation with multiple queries, one of which read “how and why is this tour unique.”

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had sent the file seeking approval from the administration for the study tour to Goa and Mumbai which is proposed to be conducted sometime in September.

The study tour — which has drawn much flak from both the residents and Opposition AAP councillors as a wastage of public funds — was approved during a House meeting of the civic body, after which the file for the same was sent to the secretary of local government of the Chandigarh administration, who in this case is Principal Secretary (Home), Nitin Kumar Yadav.

Joint commissioner of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Gurinder Singh Sodhi, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “The administration has raised some queries regarding the purpose of the tour, what are we going to study there and specifics as to which plants will be studied and why. We will be sending our replies to the queries soon. ”

Also read |BJP leader slams own party for Goa-Mumbai ‘study tour’

When contacted, Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, told The Indian Express said, “I have come to know that some objections have been raised by the administration on the file that we sent. The tour was passed by the councillors and is for the councillors. My duty is to implement any decision that is passed in the House. As a Mayor, I keep getting invites from various cities, but these councillors don’t get any opportunities to learn from other states/cities, how they are faring. There are many new councillors in the House. This is the right opportunity for them to learn what is happening. The House passed a decision and the same was sent to the secretary of the local government “

Prodded about the widespread criticism the tour has received and asked if she would be joining the tour, the mayor said, “I being the head of the family have to join the tour. The point is, there is misinformation in the public. The tour will help us all learn something and implement the lessons here.“

Tour is fine, but prune strength of delegation: Congress

The president of Congress’ Chandigarh unit on Monday said that the party had no objections against the study tours but it was important to prune the delegation. “It isn’t wise that a lot of 30 people go the tour. We have decided that only two of our councillors will join the tour, if it is approved. Moreover, it is important that the good practices learnt from other cities be implemented back in Chandigarh and for that we feel that two councillors are enough,” said HS Lucky, the Chandigarh unit head of the Congress.

AAP not to join tour citing criminal waste of public funds

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had not voted in favour of the study tour during the House meeting, while councillors from the BJP and Congress along with a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor had.

The tour was initially scheduled to be three nights to Goa, with BJP councillors later getting an additional night added, besides adding Mumbai to the travel itinerary.

AAP councillor Jasbir Singh had in a letter earlier even told the UT Municipal Commissioner that this study tour was a criminal wastage of public money.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:40:16 am
