UT set to get smart grid system, admin opens bid for consultant

The UT administration is all set to have a smart grid system in the city with prepaid feature. The administration floated a tender for hiring a consultant for the purpose, on Monday. The earnest money deposit, which is usually 2 per cent of the entire value, of the tender is about Rs 60 lakh. The administration did not specify the entire value of the tender.

Under the smart grid system, the city will have advanced metering infrastructure in the residential, commercial and industrial belt.

An Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated technology composed of several elements like- consumption meters, two-way communication channel and a data repository.

“Basically, it is the upgrading of the existing system to make it smart. There are going to be smart meters and everything will be technology based. For that a request for proposal has been put forth. This is the appointment of a consultant as project development and management agency,” said a senior official of the Chandigarh engineering wing.

The AMI system project will provide insights into the customer usage of electricity, enable energy saving and conservation measures, and provide timely information to improve customer service.

