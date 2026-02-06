UT approves key service-related allowances to Punjab and Haryana staff on deputation

The UT Administration has approved the grant of key service-related allowances with effect from April 1, 2022.

In a relief to nearly 1,000 employees from Punjab and Haryana posted on deputation in Chandigarh, the UT Administration has approved the grant of key service-related allowances with retrospective effect from April 1, 2022, bringing long-awaited clarity on pay and service benefits.

As per officials, the decision would result in substantial arrears for eligible employees, with individual payouts expected to go up to Rs 5 lakh in some cases.

The arrears include pending dearness allowance (DA), enhanced house rent allowance (HRA), travelling allowance, children education allowance, benefits arising from fresh pay fixation and revision of basic pay under the Seventh Pay Commission. In addition, employees are likely to receive a monthly increase of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.