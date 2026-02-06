UT approves key service-related allowances to Punjab and Haryana staff on deputation

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a relief to nearly 1,000 employees from Punjab and Haryana posted on deputation in Chandigarh, the UT Administration has approved the grant of key service-related allowances with retrospective effect from April 1, 2022, bringing long-awaited clarity on pay and service benefits.
As per officials, the decision would result in substantial arrears for eligible employees, with individual payouts expected to go up to Rs 5 lakh in some cases.
The arrears include pending dearness allowance (DA), enhanced house rent allowance (HRA), travelling allowance, children education allowance, benefits arising from fresh pay fixation and revision of basic pay under the Seventh Pay Commission. In addition, employees are likely to receive a monthly increase of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.
An official order issued by the Department of Personnel states that deputationists will now be entitled to allowances admissible to regular employees of the Chandigarh Administration holding equivalent posts. The decision follows the consolidated guidelines on deputation and foreign service issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on March 28, 2024.
The Administration clarified that allowances not applicable to regular UT employees of similar rank will not be payable. However, all benefits permitted under the DoPT guidelines will be extended to deputationists, ensuring parity in service conditions between regular UT staff and officers drawn from Punjab, Haryana and other parent cadres.
The order also refers to service rules in Punjab and Haryana, which already provide that employees on deputation are entitled to allowances applicable in the borrowing organisation. These include house rent allowance, transport allowance, joining time and joining time pay, travelling and transfer allowances, children education allowance and leave travel concession (LTC).
The clarification has been issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department and approval of the competent authority. All departments and offices under the Chandigarh Administration have been directed to implement the instructions immediately and ensure that eligible employees receive their dues without delay.
Welcoming the move, Ranbir Jhorar, president of the Punjab and Haryana Employees Welfare Association, said the issue had remained unresolved since 2022 and the decision would boost employee morale and trust in the administration.
Separately, the administration reiterated that final authority over recruitment rules, amendments to service rules and deputation matters now rests with the UT Administrator.
As per a notification issued by the Department of Personnel last year, all proposals related to framing or amending recruitment and service rules for Group A, B and C posts, as well as appointments and relieving of deputationists, will require the administrator’s approval.
