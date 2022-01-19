UT sees 1,275 new cases, two deaths

THE city recorded 1,275 new cases on January 18 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the UT to 79767. The total number of active cases is 9578 and deaths due to Covid are 1091, with two deaths reported today. The positivity rate today is 21.96 per cent. The highest number of cases, 73 were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 5805 and total recoveries today are 799. The total number of vaccinations today is 968.

COVID-19 DEATHS

A 76-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Sector 38 West, a case of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome expired at Grecian Super Specialty Hospital, Mohali. He was unvaccinated for Covid.

A 72-year-old Covid positive male resident of Dhanas, a case of hypertension and renal failure expired at GMSH-16. He was unvaccinated for Covid.

HOSPITALISATION

In PGI, out of the 380 oxygen beds, 152 are occupied and 25 out of 70 ventilator beds are occupied. IN GMCH-32, out of 165 oxygen beds, 50 are occupied and out of 63 ventilator beds, 4 are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 oxygen beds, 74 are occupied and out of 20 ventilator beds, none are occupied.